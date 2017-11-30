Construction complete on three gas plants near Dawson Creek

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — Fluor Corporation, Encana’s contractor for its Cutbank Ridge Partnership project under construction near Dawson Creek, announced today that mechanical completion has been achieved on the three projects.

The Cutbank Ridge Partnership program encompasses the Sunrise, Tower, and Saturn natural gas plants. Fluor said it has been involved in the program since its initial phases and provided engineering, procurement and construction management services for the program.

“By leveraging the synergies gained from executing three projects simultaneously, the team designed standardized modules, used automation tools and sourced from global suppliers to drive cost and schedule benefits to the program,” said Mark Fields, president of Fluor’s Energy & Chemicals business in the Americas. “The accelerated schedules were achieved through a culture of innovation, collaboration and transparency by Fluor, the client and the contractors.”

Construction of the three facilities was completed in just over two years. The company added that the projects were completed weeks ahead of schedule and approximately 10 percent under budget.