A Very Community Christmas Concert to feature local music and raise money for local charity

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A Very Community Christmas Concert, presented by the Fort St. John Co-op will feature an amazing line-up of local musicians some of your favourite Christmas songs December 20 at the Pomeroy Hotel and Conference Centre.

The line-up of local performers will be backed up by the North Peace Community Band. Each of the performers will sing a classic Christmas song and a new take on another.

Tickets for the event will be FREE, but residents are encouraged to reserve their seat now, as space will be limited. To reserve your space, visit www.energetictickets.ca.

Instead of charging for tickets, organizers will be instead collecting cash donations for the Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society at the door. Donations of other items for the Women’s Resource Society will also be accepted at the door.

The event wouldn’t be possible without the support of our sponsors including the Fort St. John Co-op, The Pomeroy Hotel and Conference Centre, Eaglevision Video Productions, Sound in Town and Moose FM.

Sponsorships are still available for local businesses to help support this event. Contact Moose FM for more information about becoming a sponsor.

Local performers include:

Tom Cole

Kim & Karli of Scarlet Sway

Skyler Rowsell

Elysia Cruz

Steve Kennedy

Airik Clark

Luke & Jordyn Warriner

Plus the North Peace Community Band

The doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the show starting at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 20, 2017.