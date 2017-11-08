City releases details of Remembrance Day parade route

November 8, 2017 Chris Newton News Comments Off on City releases details of Remembrance Day parade route
Photo by City of Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Royal Canadian Legion in Fort St. John is hosting its annual Remembrance Day Parade and Service on Saturday, November 11th.

The parade will start at 10:00 a.m. from the cenotaph on 102nd Street and 105th Avenue, going past the Royal Canadian Legion to City Hall before returning to the cenotaph.

Following the parade and a brief ceremony at the cenotaph, there will be a service inside the Royal Canadian Legion at 11:00 a.m. The Legion will be serving chili lunch at noon, and will be hosting a turkey dinner from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Plates for dinner are $17.00 per person, with all proceeds staying within the North Peace region.

The parade route will be closed to vehicles from 8:30 a.m. and will reopen at 11:30. Service groups marching in the parade will line up on 102nd Street and into the School District #60 administration building parking lot. Spectators are can view the parade along both 105th Avenue and 100th Street.

