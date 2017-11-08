City releases details of Remembrance Day parade route

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Royal Canadian Legion in Fort St. John is hosting its annual Remembrance Day Parade and Service on Saturday, November 11th.

The parade will start at 10:00 a.m. from the cenotaph on 102nd Street and 105th Avenue, going past the Royal Canadian Legion to City Hall before returning to the cenotaph.

Following the parade and a brief ceremony at the cenotaph, there will be a service inside the Royal Canadian Legion at 11:00 a.m. The Legion will be serving chili lunch at noon, and will be hosting a turkey dinner from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Plates for dinner are $17.00 per person, with all proceeds staying within the North Peace region.

The parade route will be closed to vehicles from 8:30 a.m. and will reopen at 11:30. Service groups marching in the parade will line up on 102nd Street and into the School District #60 administration building parking lot. Spectators are can view the parade along both 105th Avenue and 100th Street.