City releases Centennial Park redesign proposals

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St. John city councillors will be getting a first look at two proposals for the Centennial Park makeover at a Committee of the Whole meeting next Monday.

The two proposed designs are in many ways nearly identical, with the inclusion of a festival plaza, an accessible playground, a play area geared toward teens, a permanent stage, and the existing wide open green spaces. Pedestrian access to the new park is also featured as a priority, as well as the integration of the new Rotary Spray Park in the designs.

The main differences between the two options are the location of the festival pavilion, and the stage format. The first design option has the covered festival pavilion located at the corner of 100th St. and 96th Ave. where the old Visitor Information Centre was located, with a formal garden located immediately to the south. The second concept swaps the location of the plaza and the garden and features a two-directional stage instead of a bandshell-type stage that only faces in one direction.

