City of Fort St. John to release their Winter Recreation Guide on Friday

FSJ Winter Leisure Guide will be released on Friday. Photo courtesy: Facebook page.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John will release its Winter Recreation Guide on Friday.

Recreation Programmer Marissa Jordan said, “We are offering a ton of new fitness programs this winter and our enrollment is quite low. Residents are encouraged to check out the City’s Recreation Guide. Contrary to many people’s beliefs the City does plan things for our citizens to take part in especially during fall and winter. I highly recommend people to check out the Winter Guide as we currently have 11 programs for adults.”

This is the 4th Recreation Guide the City has released which contains a large number of activities that people can participate in once or twice a week within the duration of an activity.

For more information visit: www.fortstjohn.ca/recreation-programs or www.facebook.com/CityFSJRecreation/

