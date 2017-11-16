City council to take next step towards bringing a nursing school to Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John city councillors discussed what needs to be done next in the process to bring a nursing school to the Energetic City at Tuesday afternoon’s City Council meeting.

Councillor Byron Stewart, who brought forth a motion in late October, suggested that council have a meeting in the near future with multiple parties that need to be involved. He said, “I would like to have a meeting involving council, Northern Health, the University of Northern BC, Northern Lights College and Peace River Regional District Area B and C Directors to discuss the creation of a nursing school in Fort St. John and the necessary steps to move this initiative forward.” Stewart has also been gathering background info from people within the city. He added, “I think we as a council need to have a conversation just to make sure we are on the same page. I’ve been meeting with nursing in the community as a way to try to gain information what the current practices are at the hospital.”

Mayor Lori Ackerman said, “There have been several conversations over the years. What I would recommend is that council have a meeting to review all that stuff.”

Stewart replied, “I think it needs to be us forcing an action, I’m kind of tired of waiting. Minister of Advanced Education Melanie Mark was very clear that we need to find a post-secondary institution that will be the lead that says they can do it.”

Ackerman added, “Northern Lights College can do an associate degree. May I suggest that council members hold a meeting to review all the work that we have done so far. Then the City hosts a meeting with everyone else that needs to be involved.”

Council agreed to schedule a workshop for council members followed by a meeting held by the City for all the stakeholders to attend in the near future.