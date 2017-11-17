City asking for funding from NDIT for recruitment campaign

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John is going to be applying for a grant from the Northern Development Initiative Trust to support a recruitment campaign.

At Tuesday’s council meeting, city staff requested that council ask NDIT for a grant to support the campaign, which is a project on the City’s to do list for 2017. The City will be providing up to $13,550 with the intent that NDIT matches it. Communications Coordinator Julie Rogers said, “What we are doing is putting together some material such as a recruitment guide, some popup banners, swag, videos that say how great the city is. This that we can use but also the rest of the employers in the city can use for recruiting because of the struggle to hire trained professionals.”

The city has yet to receive the other half from NDIT and is already getting started on the campaign. Rogers added, “We are not waiting on NDIT, we are working on it now. If we get the money from NDIT it will be better because we will have more funds to put into it.”

The motion to apply for the funding passed unanimously.