City to apply for BC Rural Dividend grant for 100th St. Greenway

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Council voted in favour of the City of Fort St. John applying for a grant from the BC Rural Dividend Program for the 100th St. Greenway project.

As part of the City’s five year Downtown Action Plan, the city looks to build a pedestrian and bicycle greenway connection between the Downtown core and Centennial Park along the east side of 100th St.

A concept drawing of the 100th St. Greenway project. Photo by City of Fort St. John A map of the proposed 100th St. Greenway project. Photo by City of Fort St. John

“Providing a better pedestrian experience where the Festival Plaza would end on the corner of 96th to the Cultural Centre allowing for more pedestrian access,” said the City’s General Manager of Community Services Wally Ferris.

Funding from the BC Rural Dividend Program is available to communities with a population of 25,000 or less, outside the Metro Vancouver area. Maximum funding for a project is 80 percent or the total project cost up to $100,000.