City announces road closures and route for Friday’s Santa Claus parade

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John has announced the road closures that will be in effect on Friday for the annual Santa Claus Parade and Christmas tree light-up in Centennial Park.

Between 5:00 and 7:30 p.m. on November 17th, the City will block off 100th Street between 93rd and 100th avenues for the parade, which begins at 6:00 p.m. The parade will strata the intersection of 98th St. and 110th Ave., heading south on 100th St. to Centennial Park.

The City will be posting ‘No Parking’ signs along 100th St. ahead of the parade. Residents hoping to view the parade from their cars are encouraged to park on 100th Street north of 100th Avenue.

The North Peace Cultural Centre will be hosting a wide range of activities from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. Friday, including crafts, hot chocolate, and a desk for kids to write letters to Santa. After the parade, there will be a Christmas tree light-up and a bonfire in Centennial Park, along with kids activities and a visit with Santa and Mrs Claus. Safeway will be offering free hot dogs and The Canadian Grind will have free hot chocolate.

When leaving the parade area, there will be significant traffic congestion and citizens are encouraged to plan less travelled routes.