Chamber of Commerce looking for prospective board members

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John & District Chamber of Commerce is looking for individuals that would be interested in serving a 2-year term on the Chamber’s Board of Directors, starting with the 2017/2018 year.

Those interested in running must be a current member of the Chamber of Commerce to qualify.

Duties include:

Attending monthly meetings.

Sitting on at least one committee.

Supporting the Chamber by attending functions including mixers, luncheons, and special events.

As per Section 6.6 (b) of the Chamber’s bylaws, nominations will close on the second Monday of November. Chamber members have until November 30th to cast their ballots.

For more information, call the Chamber of Commerce office at 250-785-6037.