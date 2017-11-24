Chamber of Commerce Board election sees all five members acclaimed

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce announced that all five spots up for contention in this year’s Board election have been filled by acclamation.

In a release, the Chamber said that a total of five positions were open for this term’s election, which have been filled by acclamation after only five candidates let their names stand.

Julie Roach and Justin Mckinnon are the two newest members of the Chamber’s board, while Christopher Flury, Jason Morris, and Tony Zabinsky will be returning for another term.

The full new list of members of the Chamber of Commerce Board is as follows:

Jessie Braun

Christopher Flury

Chuck Fowler

Ramona McDonald

Justin Mckinnon

Nadya Mclean

Jason Morris

Julie Roach

Julie Rogers

Nelson Stowe

Tony Zabinsky

Julie Ziebart

The Chamber said that this year’s Board members will be sworn in at the Chamber’s December 12th luncheon.