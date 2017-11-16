CEDA acquires Joe Loomis Trucking

CALGARY, A.B. – Calgary-based CEDA announced this morning that it has acquired Dawson Creek-based Joe Loomis Trucking Ltd., which operates a fleet of hydro vacuum and combination vacuum units in Northeast B.C.

CEDA, which was founded in 1973, currently employs around 2,000 people with its operations in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Texas. Joe Loomis Trucking was founded in 2006 and has grown to an established market position in production and completions work with blue-chip oil and gas operators in the Montney region.

“Joe Loomis Trucking has built an excellent reputation around safety, service quality and client satisfaction,” said Kevin Fleury, President and Chief Executive Officer of CEDA. “We have pursued this acquisition with great enthusiasm and we are confident that it will provide CEDA an opportunity to expand our respective offerings to existing clients, as well as a stronger capability and track record for us to pursue new clients in the prolific Montney/Deep Basin play.”

Joe Loomis Trucking CEO Joe Loomis will become CEDA’s operational Vice President for the company’s new region.

”We are excited to announce this transformational deal with CEDA,” said Loomis. “Our business in the Dawson Creek area becomes a key part of a highly respected North American group, offering exciting opportunities for a suite of new services to our current customers and growth opportunities for the talented team here at Joe Loomis Trucking.”