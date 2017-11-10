CDI bringing author of “13 Ways to Kill Your Community” to the Lido next week

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — UNBC’s Community Development Institute will be hosting an event in Fort St. John next week as part of the CDI Community Speaker Series.

The CDI will be bringing former Alberta provincial politician Doug Griffiths, B.Ed, MBA to the Lido Theatre next week. Griffiths is the author of the book “13 Ways to Kill Your Community” which asks whether citizens do things that could undermine their opportunities for success, and how local attitudes and actions shape the success or failure of Fort St. John and other rural communities in the north.

The event is taking place on Wednesday, November 15th from 7:00 – 8:30 p.m. at the Lido Theatre. Admission is free, and the event is open to the public. For tickets, call 250-261-9916.