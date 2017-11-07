Canada Red thrashes Sweden 7-2

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Team Canada Red records its first win of the preliminary play after a 7-2 whooping of the Swede’s.

Canada Red didn’t take long to strike as Dylan Cozen beat the Swedish goaltender on the man advantage at 6:57 after taking a cross crease pass from Xavier Parent. Xavier Simoneau had the other helper. Parent scored one of the weirder goals at 15:07 as he fired a shot that bounced off the Swedish defenders stick into the air before rolling off the back of the goaltender into the net. Ryan Suzuki had the lone assist. The home side skated into the first intermission with a 2-0 lead.

Canada red would add four goals in the middle frame. The first of which was two minutes in Dylan Holloway would barry a feed from Alexis Lafreniere and Brandon Coe. A minute and three seconds later, Ryan Suzuki found the net after yet another assist from Xavier Parent who was dishing the puck all night. Nick Wong got the other helper on the 4-0 goal. Wong scored at 13:49 on a deflection from a blast off of Bowen Byram’s shot from the point. Suzuki got his second assist of the night on the 5-0 goal. Just over 30 seconds later the Swede’s would gift rap a turnover for the Canadians in their own end as Keean Washkurak potted the easy 6-0 goal, after quick passing between Mitchell Russell and Evan Brand. The Swede’s would finally get on the board at 17:21 after Arvid Costmar converted on the powerplay to make it 6-1. Alexander Popovic and David Karlstrom got the helpers.

Xavier Simoneau made it 7-1, 4:24 into the final period. Dylan Cozens and Keean Washkaruk were the set up duo. The Swede’s got one more back to make it 7-2 on a screened shot along the ice that had eyes for the back of the net courtesy Tobias Bjornfot. Max Wahlgren and David Karlstrom had the assists.

Canada Red finished 2 for 5 on the powerplay, while they were fifty percent on the penalty kill.

Goaltender Luke Cavallin made 29 or 31 saves for the Canadians.

Ryan Suzuki and Xavier Parent both finished with three points.

Canada Red head coach Gilles Bouchard said, “We improved tremendously compared to the game the day before. We played as a team, this is how we have to play to be successful the rest of the week.”

Head coach of Sweden Magnus Havelid said, “ I like our first period even though we were down by two. But we once again we were trying to be to individual and to cute in the offense zone instead of looking to shoot thepuck through traffic and generate rebounds.”

Looking forward to tomorrow’s matchup with the Russians, Canada Red Forward Dylan Cozens stated, “It will be a good game as it always is. We need to play our brand of hockey and eliminate the Russian skill just like how we played tonight and we will come away with a win.”

In Dawson Creek Canada Black blanked the Czech Republic by the score of 5-0. The Canadians scored three goals in the second and wouldn’t look back as they added two more in the third.

Goaltender for the Canadians Roman Basran got the shutout with 29 saves. As the team has yet to allow a goal during the round robin.

Team Canada Black killed off all 10 penalty’s they took while going 1 for 4 one the powerplay.

Matthew Newhook had three points while Matthew Robertson had a goal and a assist.