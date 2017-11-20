Boiler issue causes Fort St. John City Hall to close all day

UPDATE: The City of Fort St. John’s Communications Coordinator Julie Rogers said that because of the length of time required to ventilate City Hall, the building will not be opening for the rest of the day.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St. John City Hall is closed this morning after a boiler issue caused water damage and air quality concerns.

The City’s Communications Coordinator Julie Rogers said that staff have been sent home this morning because of the issue while the building is aired out. Rogers said that phone calls to all staff except those in the Public Works or Development Departments are going straight to voicemail until the all-clear is given for staff to return to their offices.

Rogers said that the estimated time for City Hall to reopen is 1:00 p.m.