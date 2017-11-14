BodyBreak’s John and McLeod coming to Health and Wellness Expo in Dawson Creek 

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Hal Johnson and Joanne McLeod, best known as the hosts of ParticipACTION’s BodyBreak TV programs, will be the keynote speakers at the 4th annual Health & Wellness Expo next February.

For over 25 years, Hal Johnson and Joanne McLeod have been encouraging Canadians to “Keep Fit and Have Fun”. The former Amazing Race Canada team will be on the main stage presenting twice throughout the Expo and attendees will also have an opportunity meet and greet the pair following each presentation.

The 2018 Expo will be host to dozens of Regional and local guests and vendors specializing in a wide range of health-enhancing products & services; gluten-free food, physiotherapy, reiki, massage therapy, health-minded cosmetics and skin care, fitness studios, yoga, and much more. The Health & Wellness Expo is built on the sharing of ideas, techniques and products of both local and international communities. This coming together of like-minded community members creates a melting pot of healthy living options with limitless potential for healthier, more sustainable communities.

“Building upon the success of 2017, and by sharing with our attendees the knowledge that Hal and Joanne have gleaned over the past 25 years with BodyBreak, I am certain that the 2018 Expo will be a tremendous success,” said Judy Kucharuk, Manager of Special Events at the Encana Events Centre. “We have listened to the suggestions from past vendors and have taken their advice and made changes to enhance their experience. We have added larger booths this year without raising the price per booth because we know that our vendors were asking for more space.”

Tickets are available day of the event through the Tiger Box Office Plus at the Encana Events Centre for $5 per person with a portion of ticket sales going to a local charity.

The 4th Annual Health and Wellness Expo takes place at the Encana Events Centre in Dawson Creek Saturday, February 17th, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.