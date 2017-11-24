Bert Bowes class looking to bring Recycling Waste Initiative to life

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. –Teacher Nicole O’Reilly of the Bert Bowes Junior Secondary School along with her grade seven students are looking to bring their Recycling Waste Initiative to life.

The program, which is in the planning and creating stage, will help better educate the students on what is and isn’t recycling, with activities such as skits and PowerPoint presentations. O’Reilly said,

“Not only will this be a course where students will receive a grade but can also use the volunteer hours towards their resumes further down the road.”

O’Reilly teaches French Emersion, Spanish, Math and Science at the school and was influenced to start the initiative from award winner Sharon MacKenzie who does community better practices in the Okanogan area of the province.

“In Sharon’s vision what she showed me was students going out to places such as local businesses and shadowing someone. Students, however, are not allowed to the leave the school without permission, so I decided to turn it into better the school community.”

After recently agreeing to a partnership with NEAT, the next step will be to present a proposal to the school as they aim to start the program officially by January 2018.