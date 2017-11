VANCOUVER, B.C. — The B.C. Utilities Commission’s Site C Inquiry has released its Final Report into the 1,100 megawatt dam that is currently under construction near Fort St. John.

The BCUC released the report this morning. Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources Minister Michelle Mungall is scheduled to address the media at the Legislature this morning at 10:15. A copy of the Final Report can be found below.

We will have more on this story shortly.

Read the full report below.