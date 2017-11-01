BCUC not convinced that Site C is on time and on budget

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The B.C. Utilities Commission’s Site C Inquiry is not convinced that the 1,100 megawatt dam being built on the Peace River near Fort St. John will be finished on time and on budget, according to its Final Report released today.

In the executive summary of the inquiry’s final report, the BCUC said that it was not persuaded that the Site C project will stay on schedule for a November 2024 in-service date. The Panel also found that the project is not within its $8.335 billion, and that completion costs may currently be in excess of $10 billion.

“The major risk of Site C in the short term is whether there will be further construction cost overruns,” the report said. “Site C is a major construction project and therefore inherently at risk of larger cost overruns than a smaller project. It has already exceeded its budget, only two years into a nine-year schedule. There are tension cracks and disputes with its contractors both of which remain unresolved. Although the project is currently expected to be completed by the publicly announced date of 2024, it is one year behind the schedule to which it was actually being managed. At this time, ratepayers are at risk for the known over budget amount, as well as further overages.”

In its key findings released today, the BCUC said that the costs of terminating Site C and remediating the site are about $1.8 billion, but that doesn’t include the costs of finding alternative energy sources to meet demand. When it comes to suspending the project until 2024, the BCUC said that option was the least attractive, as it would add an estimated $3.6 billion to the dam’s final costs.

The Site C Inquiry Panel also found that BC Hydro’s mid load forecast was excessively optimistic, and considers it more appropriate to use the low load forecast in answering the questions set out in the Inquiry. The Panel also said that there were even risks of using that forecast to answer questions that were set out if demand ends up being less than that forecast.

When it comes to alternatives to Site C, the Panel said it believes that alternative energy sources such as wind, geothermal, and industrial curtailment could give similar benefits to ratepayers as the Site C project, with an equal or lower Unit Energy Cost. However, the Panel said that there were risks both in either completing Site C or cancelling the project with a portfolio of alternative energy sources as a replacement.