BC Transit offering free bus and handyDART service in Fort St. John on Remembrance Day

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – In commemoration of Remembrance Day the City of Fort St. John and BC Transit will be offering free service to all bus riders on the #1 Northside and #2 Southside routes this Saturday.

Buses on the #1 Northside and #2 Southside routes will run on a modified holiday schedule, operating between 8:15 a.m. and 5:35 p.m. handyDART will also offer free service between 8:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

BC Transit also said that it is encouraging bus drivers to stop their bus at 11:00 a.m. to observe the traditional minute of silence in memory of everyone who has given their life and service in times of war, where it is possible and safe to do so.

For more information, service updates and alerts in Fort St. John, visit bctransit.com/fort-st-john.