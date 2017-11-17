Bait vehicle leads to several arrests in Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB – Grande Prairie RCMP’s “Bait Vehicle Operation” led to a number of arrests during the month of October.

The RCMP’s goal during the operation was identifying and charging those involved with theft-related crimes, specifically property crime.

This initiative demonstrates a committed partnership with the Grande Prairie community in combatting this type of property crime. This device is monitored by the RCMP and when persons are located within the stolen vehicle, they will be arrested and charged accordingly.

Five individuals were charged as a result of the operation:

Twenty-eight-year-old Joshua Zahara-Budd was charged with:

Theft of a motor vehicle

Operating motor vehicle while pursued by police

Possession of break-in instruments

Obstruction

Mischief over $5,000

Possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose

Fail to comply with a Recognizance x 4

Operate motor vehicle while unauthorized

Fail to remain at the scene of a collision

He is to appear in Provincial Court November 20.

Thirty-four-year-old Joshua Anderson was charged with:

Theft of a motor vehicle

Possession of break-in instruments

Obstruction

Mischief over $5,000

Fail to comply with a Probation Order x2

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

Possession of controlled substance

He is to appear in Provincial Court November 20.

Fifty-seven-year-old Ronald Callahan was charged with:

Theft under $5,000

Fail to comply

A warrant in the first instance has been issued for Callahan’s arrest.

Forty-seven-year-old Eric Olson was charged with:

Attempted theft of motor vehicle

Fail to comply with a Probation Order

He is to appear in Provincial Court December 4.

Twenty-one-year-old Matthew Goodliffe was charged with theft under $5,000 and is to appear in Provincial Court December 20.