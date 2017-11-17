Bait vehicle leads to several arrests in Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB – Grande Prairie RCMP’s “Bait Vehicle Operation” led to a number of arrests during the month of October.
The RCMP’s goal during the operation was identifying and charging those involved with theft-related crimes, specifically property crime.
This initiative demonstrates a committed partnership with the Grande Prairie community in combatting this type of property crime. This device is monitored by the RCMP and when persons are located within the stolen vehicle, they will be arrested and charged accordingly.
Five individuals were charged as a result of the operation:
Twenty-eight-year-old Joshua Zahara-Budd was charged with:
- Theft of a motor vehicle
- Operating motor vehicle while pursued by police
- Possession of break-in instruments
- Obstruction
- Mischief over $5,000
- Possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Fail to comply with a Recognizance x 4
- Operate motor vehicle while unauthorized
- Fail to remain at the scene of a collision
He is to appear in Provincial Court November 20.
Thirty-four-year-old Joshua Anderson was charged with:
- Theft of a motor vehicle
- Possession of break-in instruments
- Obstruction
- Mischief over $5,000
- Fail to comply with a Probation Order x2
- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000
- Possession of controlled substance
He is to appear in Provincial Court November 20.
Fifty-seven-year-old Ronald Callahan was charged with:
- Theft under $5,000
- Fail to comply
A warrant in the first instance has been issued for Callahan’s arrest.
Forty-seven-year-old Eric Olson was charged with:
- Attempted theft of motor vehicle
- Fail to comply with a Probation Order
He is to appear in Provincial Court December 4.
Twenty-one-year-old Matthew Goodliffe was charged with theft under $5,000 and is to appear in Provincial Court December 20.