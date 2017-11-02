B.C. government says it intends to participate in Trans Mountain NEB hearing

VICTORIA, B.C. — The provincial government says it will speak in front of the National Energy Board on constitutional issues relating to work on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion at two marine terminals.

Kinder Morgan Canada is asking the NEB to allow work on the Burnaby and Westridge marine terminals to begin, despite the fact that it has not obtained permits or approvals from the City of Burnaby.

“While this is a direct matter between the company and the City of Burnaby, the constitutional issues raised may result in restricting B.C.’s involvement in defending provincial interests in the future,” said Attorney General David Eby. “That is why we have advised the NEB that the Province of B.C. will be participating in this hearing.”

“We have been clear and consistent that we will use every tool available to defend B.C.’s coast, and that is what we’re doing,” said Environment and Climate Change Strategy Minister George Heyman. “Our first step was to appear as interveners in the Federal Court of Appeal hearing. We’ve also passed initial regulations to increase responsibility, transparency and accountability for those who move potentially dangerous liquid petroleum products through our province. We will continue to explore other legal ways to defend the interests of British Columbians against this damaging project.”

A date for the NEB hearing has not yet been set.