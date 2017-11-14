Another snowfall warning issued for the B.C. Peace

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Another snowfall warning has been issued by Environment Canada.

If the snow over the last few days wasn’t enough, expect another 10 cm by Wednesday afternoon. According to a weather warning issued Tuesday, Environment Canada says a cold front will move into the Peace region Tuesday night and bring with it up to 10 cm.

There is also another snowfall warning in place for Grande Prairie. That region could see another 10 to 15 cm of snow by the end of the day Wednesday.

Read the full warning below.

Issued at 2017-11-14 22:46 UTC by Environment Canada:

Snowfall warning issued for:

B.C. Peace River, B.C. (087300)

Current details:

An approaching cold front will track inland tonight and across the BC interior on Wednesday. Snow is expected to begin tonight across the BC Peace and intensify on Wednesday with 10 cm expected during the day. The snow will taper to flurries Wednesday evening in the wake of the front.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique- pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.