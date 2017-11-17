Andrew Weaver thinks NDP will continue construction on the Site C dam

VICTORIA, B.C. – B.C. Green Leader Andrew Weaver thinks the NDP will keep building the Site C dam.

According to the Canadian Press, Andrew Weaver says he doesn’t have any inside information but believes the Provincial Government will keep building the dam.

Weaver says he can’t see the NDP laying off thousands of workers during the Christmas season. The B.C. Green Party leader went on to say the Greens will make sure to remind the NDP about its change of position if the project keeps going.

The NDP have said they will decide before the end of the year if the Site C project will continue. On Thursday the Provincial Government sent a letter to the B.C. Utilities Commission asking for clarification on the report released November 1.

The Canadian Press