Alberta Premier Rachel Notley’s pro-pipeline tour well-received in Calgary

CALGARY — Alberta Premier Rachel Notley took her pro-pipeline tour to the heart of the energy industry in Calgary today where she urged business leaders not to let up on the message that Canada’s climate progress depends on pipeline progress.

Speaking in front of the Calgary Chamber, Notley assured the audience that she has been delivering that message in person all week to audiences in Ontario in an effort to see progress on pipelines, especially with Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain project that faces resistance in British Columbia.

Touting the enormous economic benefits Alberta contributes to Canada, and the need to preserve good jobs in the energy sector while making progress on the environment, Notley was thanked for her efforts with a standing ovation from a crowd that greeted her with lukewarm applause two years ago.

Ian Anderson, president of Kinder Morgan Canada, thanked Notley for her strong advocacy on behalf of the project and the industry in his introduction of the premier.

He noted the importance of the public relations campaign as Kinder Morgan has still yet to put shovels in the ground for a project that the federal government approved a year ago.

Notley takes her pipeline tour to Vancouver next week where there exists some of the fiercest opposition to a project that would nearly triple the capacity of the pipeline running from Alberta to Burnaby, B.C.

The Canadian Press