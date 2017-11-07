Alaska Highway closed near Farmington

UPDATE #2: Highway 97 is now open in both directions.

UPDATE: According to DriveBC.ca the highway is now single lane alternating traffic in both directions.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Alaska Highway is closed in both directions near Farmington this afternoon.

According to DriveBC.ca the highway has been closed because of a vehicle incident 30 kilometres south of Taylor. Drive BC says that there is no detour in place, and no estimated time that the highway will be reopening.

An update on the situation will be posted this afternoon at 2:00 p.m.

This is a developing story, and we’ll have an update once more information becomes available.