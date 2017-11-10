Air Quality Advisory still in effect in Fort St. John and Taylor this morning

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — An Air Quality Advisory that was issued by The Ministry of Environment and Northern Health for Fort St. John and Taylor remains in effect this morning.

The Ministry says that stagnant winter weather is creating elevated pollution levels. High concentrations of fine particulate matter are expected to persist today, and the advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

A restriction on open burning is still in effect for the Peace Resource District, with the restriction being lifted Saturday, November 11th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Exposure to fine particulate matter is of particular concern for infants, the elderly and those who have diabetes, and lung or heart disease. Persons with chronic underlying medical conditions should postpone strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted.

Anyone experiencing symptoms such as eye or throat irritation, chest discomfort, shortness of breath, coughing, or wheezing should follow the advice of their healthcare provider.

Real-time air quality observations and information regarding the health effects of air pollution can be found at www.bcairquality.ca.