Air Quality Advisory issued for Fort St. John and Taylor

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Ministry of Environment and Northern Health have issued an Air Quality Advisory for Fort St John and Taylor.

According to the advisory, high concentrations of fine particulate matter are expected to persist throughout the day, and the advisory will remain in effect until further notice. As part of the advisory, restrictions on open burning are now in effect for the Peace Resource District until Saturday, November 11th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Exposure to fine particulate matter is of particular concern for infants, the elderly and those who have diabetes, and lung or heart disease. Anyone with a chronic underlying medical condition should postpone strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted. If you are experiencing symptoms such as continuing eye or throat irritation, chest discomfort, shortness of breath, cough or wheezing, follow the advice of your healthcare provider.

Real-time air quality observations and information about the health effects of air pollution can be found at www.bcairquality.ca.