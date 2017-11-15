Over 6,000 customers without power in Fort St. John

UPDATE as of 10:10 a.m. – B.C. Hydro now says over 8,700 customers are without power in the North Peace. There is no estimate of when power will be restored or cause of the outages. The power outages now reach out to Charlie Lake and Taylor.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hydro says over 6,000 customers are currently without power in the North Peace.

According to their website, the outage started at around 9:40 a.m. for customers in Fort St. John and Baldonnel. The outage is also affecting rural customers in Cecil Lake and Goodlow.

As of 10 a.m., there is no estimate on when power will be restored or the cause of the outage.

