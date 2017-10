FORT ST JOHN, B.C. – The 8th annual Zombie Walk raised 143.2 pounds of food for the Women’s Resource Centre this past Saturday.

Event Organiser Becky Grimsrud said, “seventy-five people participated in this years event, which I was very pleased with, considering the walk was put together at the last minute.”

Grimsrud said that she’s looking forward to a successful Zombie Walk next year.