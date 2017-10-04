Zimmer travels to Washington with Ethics Committee members

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies MP Bob Zimmer, who is Chair of the Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics Committee travelled with fellow committee members to Washington this week for meetings with their American counterparts.

Zimmer was elected as Chair of the Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics Committee on September 20th. The Committee was in the U.S. capital to continue its study of the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act.

“This has been a very productive trip and a great way to begin my tenure as Chair of this committee,” said Zimmer. “It was especially beneficial to attend the Congressional hearings as former Equifax CEO Richard Smith answered questions on how the massive security breach happened. Given that there were at least 8,000 Canadians affected it was important that we were able to be there.”

Zimmer’s trip began with a visit to the Canadian Embassy to meet with representatives from the Centre for Democracy & Technology as well as the Congressional Research Service. Over the next two days the delegation met with Congressman Greg Walden, Chair of the House Committee on Commerce and Energy, Congressman Gregg Harper, Vice-Chair of the Subcommittee on Digital Commerce and Consumer Protection, Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn, Chair of the Subcommittee on Communications and Technology, and Congressman Bob Latta, Vice-Chair of the Subcommittee on Digital Commerce and Consumer Protection, among others.

The committee members also visited Facebook’s Washington, DC office to discuss personal information protection.