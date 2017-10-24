YRB forecasts up to 25 cms of snow in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Yellowhead Road & Bridge North Peace has issued a summary of what to expect on area highways after Environment Canada issued the first snowfall warning of the winter season.

YRB’s Quality Manager Greg McNeil said that road crews are expecting moderate to heavy rain this evening that will turn into heavy wet snow through the overnight hours. McNeil said that Hudson’s Hope will see snow starting to fall at around 8:00 p.m. followed quickly by the Mile 73 area on the Alaska Highway.

YRB is forecasting that Hudson’s Hope will see the brunt of the snow, with between 25 and 35 centimetres by tomorrow. Fort St. John is forecast to get between 15 and 25 cms, while the amounts will taper off to between 10 and 20 kms to the northeast of the city.

Currently the forecast is predicting heavy snow fall to stop around 1:00 a.m. with the clouds breaking up at around 6:00 a.m. tomorrow.

YRB said it will have patrols out plowing & sanding to respond to the weather event.