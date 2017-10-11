YRB extending overnight Taylor Bridge deck welding this week

TAYLOR, B.C. — YRB North Peace says that it will be extending overnight welding operations on the deck of the Taylor Bridge.

In an email YRB Bridge Foreman Colin McDonald said that welding operations, which were originally slated to be completed by the end of Spetember, will continue through Saturday October 14th due to weather-related delays.

The repairs will be carried out Tuesday – Saturday between the hours of 7:00 p.m. and 3:30 a.m.. The bridge will be reduced to single lane alternating traffic with delays of up to 20 minutes. A pilot vehicle, along with traffic control personnel, will be in place to control traffic.

McDonald said that anyone that is aware of any loads at least 3.6 metres wide that are scheduled to cross the bridge during the welding is asked to contact YRB’s Fort St. John office. Personnel will work to accommodate the passage of any wide loads as quickly as possible.

YRB apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause. For questions or concerns, call their office toll free at 1-888-883-6688.