YRB asking for motorists’ patience after last night’s snowfall

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Officials with Yellowhead Road & Bridge are asking for motorists’ patience on today’s morning commute after the first major snowfall of the winter season.

YRB North Peace Quality Manager Greg McNeil said that last night Fort St. John experienced a significant amount of snowfall, as the airport weather station recorded 23 centimetres of snow that fell before midnight. McNeil said that the amount of snow increases north of the city. He said that YRB crews are asking everyone to take extra time when travelling to work, as traffic will be moving slowly until crews can clear the roads.

McNeil said that YRB appreciates motorists being aware that Snowplows, Sand Trucks, and Graders must travel much slower to maintain the roads. “We thank you for giving our equipment plenty of space to complete their work,” said McNeil.

For more updates, follow YRB on Twitter to receive updates, and check Drive BC for updated road conditions and Highway Cams for real-time conditions. Motorists can also call YRB’s toll Free Number at 1-888-883-6688 if they come across any road concerns.