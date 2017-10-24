Worker airlifted after workplace incident in Dawson Creek

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — One man has been airlifted to hospital after a workplace incident in Dawson Creek on Monday.

Cst. Jaime Ekkel said in a release that on October 23rd, the Dawson Creek RCMP received a report of a workplace injury at a local business.

Police were told that a light tower trailer had fallen approximately 18 inches on top of a worker, pinning him beneath the trailer’s tongue. Due to the quick thinking of a co-worker, the trailer was lifted off the man before paramedics arrived.

The worker suffered major injuries and was airlifted to hospital. Ekkel said that the Dawson Creek RCMP are assisting Workplace Safe BC in their investigation.