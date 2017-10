FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Marian Lillico was the winner of the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation’s 5th annual Shoppers/Westjet Draw last Friday.

The Hospital Foundation/Shoppers hosted event started with 500 available tickets Friday morning and sold out shortly after three in the afternoon. She received two Westjet tickets for a trip to anywhere the airline flies around the world.

The event raised around $12,000 towards Women’s Health including babies, infants and mothers.