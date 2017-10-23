Wind warning issued for B.C. Peace Region

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for the B.C. Peace Region.

Meteorologists say that an intense Pacific low pressure system is approaching the North Coast today, and is forecast to track across the northern Interior tonight. As the low passes to the north tonight, winds over the BC Peace Region will intensify.

Southwesterly winds will increase up to 70 km/h with gusts to 90 km/h after midnight before easing Tuesday morning as the low moves into Alberta.

Environment Canada says that the high winds that are forecast may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.