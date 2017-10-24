Wind causes small power outages in the B.C. Peace

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The overnight wind storm has caused several small power outages in the B.C. Peace.

According to B.C. Hydro, the largest power outage is affecting 110 customers in the Wonowon area. The outage started just after 4 a.m. Tuesday and a B.C. Hydro crew has been assigned to fix the outage. The crew is scheduled to arrive at 6:30 a.m. There is no estimate on when the power will be restored.

There are two another small outages in Pouce Coupe. The two outages are affecting 60 customers. Power should be restored shortly after 7 a.m.

For a full list of power outages in the region, visit www.bchydro.com/outages