On Our Way Home Society hosting fundraiser at Casey’s Pub tomorrow

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The On Our Way Home Animal Rescue Society is going to hosting a fundraiser at Casey’s Pub in Fort St. John this Friday.

Society President Lani Belcher said that the fundraiser is being held to help cover the society’s veterinary bills. Belcher explained that though the society has a $125 adoption fee, the society actually spends over $200 on every animal to ensure that it is spayed, neutered, and vaccinated so that they are healthy. This year alone, the society has rescued over 350 animals in the Peace Region, and has rehired over 2,000 animals since the society was founded in 2012.

Belcher said that the fundraiser will take place on Friday evening at Casey’s Pub on 100th Avee. from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. There will be a 50/50 draw and silent auction. As part of the fundraiser, pattendees can get a burger or sandwich and a drink for $20.