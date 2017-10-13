Visitor Centre looking to add more goods and crafts from local vendors

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – City council approved the proposal put forth by Tourism Fort St. John to sell local goods and wares through the Visitor Centre on Tuesday.

Council was presented with a request from Ross DeBoer on behalf of Tourism Fort St. John to locally produced products at the Visitor Centre.

The report requested that council authorizes and supports the request from Tourism Fort St. John to sell local goods and wares at the Fort St. John Visitor Centre and for staff to work with the Chamber of Commerce to identify and source potential local vendors.

Around 11,000 visitors of which about 475 purchased products or souvenirs at the Visitor Centre last year. Tourism Fort St. John realized that the Visitor Centre presents a great opportunity to generate potential new tourism dollars through the support of local businesses. Purchases of local product would boost help boost the local economy.

Director of Recreation and Leisure Services Russ DeBoer stated in the report that the Visitor Centre is looking to add space for more local items from vendors like the ones that participate in the Love Fort St. John program.

DeBoer said, “We are looking for space to be rotated out on a regular basis. We have limited space in the Visitor Centre. We have a had a variety of requests from visitors for more locally made products such as perishable goods and crafts.”

DeBoer added, “I would suggest that we will feature home made goods that will have the appropriate health labels on them. The report speaks to working through the Fort St. John Chamber of Commerce that is established through city members that have business licences.”

Council unanimously voted in favour and approved the request.

City staff will now figure out the best and fairest way to allow for the sale of goods and crafts through local vendors.