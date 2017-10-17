Of the Vine raises roughly $40,000

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Community Living Association’s Of The Vine fundraiser last weekend was a big success.

The Association’s Executive Director Cindy Mohr said that in total, 150 attendees came out to the event on Saturday at the Lido Theatre. Mohr said that the 12th annual event raised approximately $40,000, which is an increase of $5,000 over last year’s event.

She added that the Association is still waiting for final invoices but that overall the event was a success. Mohr had originally set a goal of meeting 2016’s $35,000 fundraising tally.