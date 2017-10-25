Valleyview Jets fold from the NPHL

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Hockey League has once again been reduced to only seven teams after the Valleyview Jets folded yesterday.

The Jets informed NPHL President Jack McAvoy that they will be folding from the league due to a lack of players. A new schedule will not be made, since arena schedules have already been set, however minor tweaks were made.

In the league’s East Division consisting of Grimshaw, Manning, Falher and High Prairie each team will play an extra game at home and on the road.

This, less than two weeks after the Spirit River Rangers folded from the league for the same reason.

In the West Division consisting of Fort St. John, Grande Prairie and Dawson Creek, one extra game between all teams will be played.

The Flyers open the season on Saturday in Grande Prairie. Puck drop is at 8:30 p.m.