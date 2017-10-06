Unemployment rate in Northeast B.C. now second-lowest in B.C.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — According to numbers released by Stats Canada today, Northeast B.C.’s unemployment rate last month stayed steady compared to the rate in August, and is now tied for second—lowest in the province.

The unemployment rate in Northeast B.C. in both August and September was 5.2 percent. In September, there was actually a decrease of roughly one hundred full-time jobs, but an increase of around 200 part-time jobs. The rate of employment in the region also increased by 0.2 percent to 67.6 percent, which is the highest rate of employment in the province.

Northeast B.C.’s unemployment rate also is now the second-lowest in the province, tied with Vancouver Island’s rate of 5.2 percent, and behind only the Lower Mainland’s rate of 4.7 percent. The back-to-back months of the unemployment rate sitting at just over five percent are a stark contrast to September 2016, when the regional unemployment rate was 9.4 percent.

The provincial unemployment rate dropped 0.2 percent to 4.9 percent. Provincially, there were roughly 6,700 fewer people working compared to in August, though students returning to school could account for that loss. B.C. has added 85,000 jobs compared to one year ago, and the province still holds the lowest unemployment rate across the country.