Two women did all the right things after getting lost hiking near Tumbler Ridge

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. — Two women are safe after getting lost while hiking in the Bootski Lake area southeast of Tumbler Ridge over the long weekend.

According to the Tumbler Ridge Search and Rescue Facebook page, Marieanne McCollough and Nicole Amirault were hiking and became lost after snow fell in the area. The two women and their dog made camp three and a half kilometres from where they lost the trail.

Countless volunteers were called out to search for the missing hikers, including Search and Rescue teams from Tumbler Ridge, the South Peace and North Peace, and even Williams Lake. Meanwhile, the two hikers, who were both well equipped, began preparing for having stay in the mountains. The two were able to build themselves a shelter and keep warm using a tarp and extra clothing, and also had multiple means of making a fire available to them.

The two ladies and their dog were found when they saw a helicopter overhead, and quickly set green tree boughs on the fire, which produced a plume of white smoke. The two also set off a flare, and used a simple reflective emergency blanket turn reflected sunlight into a sort of beacon.

The Tumbler Ridge Search and Rescue Team said the women did everything right, as they left a check-in time, had extra equipment, and they stayed in one location.