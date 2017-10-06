Two charged in Grande Prairie after stolen truck recovered

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – A 27 year-old man and a 43 year-old woman are facing over twenty charges after Mounties in Grande Prairie recovered a stolen pickup truck.

Cpl. Shawn Graham said that while on patrol last Sunday, officers observed a suspicious pickup truck entering a subdivision in the southeast end of Grande Prairie. A subsequent check revealed that the truck was previously stolen.

Officers engaged in a foot pursuit of the two occupants after they were seen walking away from the truck. The woman was quickly apprehended, while the man was located and arrested a short time later by Police Dog Services. A search of the vehicle revealed a small amount of cocaine and meth, along with a firearm.

27 year-old Jeremie LaFramboise is facing thirteen charges, including: two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of stolen property under $5000, and five weapons charges. LaFramboise is scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on October 25th.

43 year-old Christina Summers is facing nine charges, including: three counts of failing to comply, and four firearm-related offences. Summers is due to appear in Court on October 11th.