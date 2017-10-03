Two arrested on drug charges in Grande Prairie

October 3, 2017 Chris Newton News, Regional Comments Off on Two arrested on drug charges in Grande Prairie
Drugs, replica guns, and cash seized in Grande Prairie last week. Photo supplied by ALERT

GRANDE PRAIRE, A.B. — The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team in Grande Prairie has arrested two people in Grande Prairie on a number of drug-related charges.

On Thursday September 28th, police executed search warrants at a home in Grande Prairie. In total, officers seized:

  • 54 grams of cocaine;
  • 10 grams of methamphetamine;
  • 1.5 grams of heroin;
  • two replica handguns;
  • nearly $9,000 cash; and
  • a large number of contraband cigarettes.

The value of the confiscated items totalled more than $15,000.

“Drug trafficking and related crimes have a considerable impact on public safety. This was a quick hit investigation by our ALERT team that will help keep Grande Prairie a safe community,” said Insp. Dave Dubnyk, ALERT’s officer in charge of regional teams.

42 year-old Andre Rozon and 26 year-old Rebecca Reilly were arrested. Rozon was charged with three counts of possession for the purposes of trafficking, one count of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and one count of possession of the proceeds of crime. Reilly was charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance.

Members of the public who suspect drug or gang activity in their community can call local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).