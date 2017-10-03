Two arrested on drug charges in Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRE, A.B. — The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team in Grande Prairie has arrested two people in Grande Prairie on a number of drug-related charges.

On Thursday September 28th, police executed search warrants at a home in Grande Prairie. In total, officers seized:

54 grams of cocaine;

10 grams of methamphetamine;

1.5 grams of heroin;

two replica handguns;

nearly $9,000 cash; and

a large number of contraband cigarettes.

The value of the confiscated items totalled more than $15,000.

“Drug trafficking and related crimes have a considerable impact on public safety. This was a quick hit investigation by our ALERT team that will help keep Grande Prairie a safe community,” said Insp. Dave Dubnyk, ALERT’s officer in charge of regional teams.

42 year-old Andre Rozon and 26 year-old Rebecca Reilly were arrested. Rozon was charged with three counts of possession for the purposes of trafficking, one count of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and one count of possession of the proceeds of crime. Reilly was charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance.

