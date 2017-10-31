Tumbler Ridge miners getting compensated $13 million

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. — Close to 300 members of the United Steelworkers Union Local 1-2017 are going to be splitting roughly $13 million that was awarded to the union’s workers after the former owner of three coal mines near Tumbler Ridge laid the workers off without notice three and a half years ago.

On April 16th, 2014, the workers travelling to the Wolverine Mine on a crew bus for their 7:00 a.m. shift arrived to find out that the mine’s owner, Walter Energy, had closed the mine and laid those workers off without notice. The USW took Walter Energy to the Labour Relations Board, which ruled in the union’s favour in June of 2015.

However, things became complicated after Walter Energy filed for bankruptcy that same year. The Steelworkers Union ended up in BC Supreme Court as Walter Energy’s creditors were also seeking money owed to them. In a release, USW Local 1-2017 Business Agent Dan Will said that in “a precedent setting case” in May, the Court ruled in the Union’s favour, allowing the workers to receive their severance and termination pay owed to them after the LRB ruled in the union’s favour.

Accounting firm KPMG, which was appointed by the court to send payment to the 280 workers that were entitled to the severance and termination pay, will be mailing out cheques to those members some time before the end of next January.