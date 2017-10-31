Trick or treaters asked to be aware of wandering moose

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Trick-or-treaters in Fort St. John will need to be aware of a pair of stray moose that have been seen in town, on top of how much candy they’re collecting.

The moose have been wondering around the Duncan Cran Elementary School area since last week, and trick-or-treaters are being advised to be on the lookout for the two young calves. Conservation Officer Chris Posphuma said, “We are still monitoring the moose and won’t be removing them forcefully. Because it is Halloween people are asked to stay alert and if you spot a moose, walk away around the animal and go a different route, always maintaining a safe distance.”

If provoked the animals may become more unpredictable and would put people in danger. “Please don’t feed the moose and make sure that your dogs are on a lease,” Posphuma added. “You do not want to agitate them or put yourself in harms way. Carrying a flashlight won’t hurt Halloween goers.”

If people spot a moose or they become aggressive, residents are asked to contact the RAPP (Report All Polluters and Poachers) line at 1-877-952-7277.