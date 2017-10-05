TransCanada cancels proposed Energy East Pipeline

CALGARY, A.B. — TransCanada says it’s cancelling plans for the Energy East pipeline and Eastern Mainline projects.

The Calgary-based company said previously that it was suspending its efforts to get regulatory approvals for the mega projects.

Energy East was conceived as a way to ship Alberta oilsands production as far east as Saint John, New Brunswick.

TransCanada says it will inform the National Energy Board that it will no longer be proceeding with its applications for both pipelines.

It’s also going to withdraw from a Quebec environmental review.

TransCanada President and CEO Russ Girling issued the following statement on the company’s announcement to scrap Energy East:

After careful review of changed circumstances, we will be informing the National Energy Board that we will no longer be proceeding with our Energy East and Eastern Mainline applications. TransCanada will also notify Quebec’s Ministère du Developpement durable, de l’Environnement, et Lutte contre les changements climatiques that it is withdrawing the Energy East project from the environmental review process. We appreciate and are thankful for the support of labour, business and manufacturing organizations, industry, our customers, Irving Oil, various governments, and the approximately 200 municipalities who passed resolutions in favour of the projects. Most of all, we thank Canadians across the country who contributed towards the development of these initiatives. We will continue to focus on our $24 billion near-term capital program which is expected to generate growth in earnings and cash flow to support an expected annual dividend growth rate at the upper end of an eight to 10 per cent range through 2020.