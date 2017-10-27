Trackers wanting to bounce back with two wins this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast BC/Yukon Trackers lace up the skates again for two games this weekend.

The Trackers are coming off a three games last weekend that saw them go 1-1-1. Team Manager Sheldon Craig-Steele said, “The team was a little disappointed with the result from last weekend. The games they won they should’ve lost and they played better in the losses and the tie and felt those two games should’ve been wins.”

Tonight’s game in Peace River against the Peace River Royals presents a chance for the Trackers to leapfrog them in the Bouchier Division standings. Steele added, “The team is excited to play Peace River tonight before returning home and playing Sherwood Park. We are hoping to be sitting in top spot in the division come Sunday morning.”

Injuries have a taken a bit of a toll on the team. Forward John Herrington is out with a bad back, and the team was missing their top two defenceman last week. However, Tyler Turner is expected to make his return to the lineup tonight.

Puck drop tonight is 7:00 p.m. in Peace River. Tomorrow’s game gets underway at 7:30 p.m. at the Pomeroy Sports Centre.